Ranting is necessary

I can’t stand the words “puke” and “hubby”. I can’t really explain why. They just don’t feel right to me. So if I ever use either or both, I’m signally for help…please call someone. I despise the abbreviated versions of already short words. Ur for your and luv for love, really? What are people doing with all this extra time they are saving? Obviously, not worrying about sounding like a 1st grader.

Am I the only one who feels like all of these new, made up words are ridiculous? Do “on fleek” and “bae” really need to be a part of the English language? We have so many words already that people can’t properly use in a sentence or spell correctly. Let’s focus on those ones.

Things annoy me. I know I’m not the only one. Most all of the things that annoy me are out of my control, maybe that’s why they bug me so much. This is why the occasional rant is necessary. Nothing is solved by ranting except that you get to “clean out your filter”. It helps. It’s like walking around with a few pebbles in your shoe. The more you walk, the more aggravated you become. When you stop, take off your shoe, and shake it, you can then move on and think about something else.

I’m not recommending becoming a constant complainer, but sometimes you have to just carry on about things that bug you for a few minutes. Use in moderation, but go ahead and get a few things off your chest. You’ll feel better.

So the next time I get a text that says, ur gr8 luv u, I will take it as a compliment and send back the little emoji heart and move on.