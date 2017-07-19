I focus a lot on what I don’t spend my money on. What about the things I do? Sometimes spending more money can actually save money in the long run and sometimes it just makes life a little sweeter. I’ve been called cheap, but I’d like to set the record straight. I like to spend the least amount of money I can, but I also care about quality. I research, wait, and check multiple places to get the best deals, but I do spend more money on certain things.

I buy good tires. They could be the difference between hitting a moose and just getting a really close look at one. They are often the difference between staying on the road and taking “the road less traveled” through a ditch and onto someone’s lawn. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Trust me, tires are important. If I were a skydiver, I’d also spend more money on a good parachute. Some things are fine from yard sales…parachutes and tires are not those things.

I have a Weber gas grill. I paid $450 for it. I could have easily bought a $129 grill, but after a couple of years it would be sitting at the recycling center beside the other cheap, rusted grills. The one I have is 4 years old and still in great condition. Some things are investments.

Shoes are another great example of things I spend more money on. Sneakers, especially. Yes, I wait for sales, buy last year’s model, and use coupons, but I could buy a pair at Walmart for half the price. I don’t because I’d also end up buying a walker and some tennis balls (to put on the bottom of the walker, of course) since I’d be hobbling around like a 90-year-old. So really, there are no real savings there. Shoes are important.

I buy Heinz ketchup. It does cost more than other brands, but for me it’s a must have. Not necessarily because I’m a big ketchup fan, but I’m married to one and that extra $1.47 is money well spent. I stock up when the prices are the best, right before Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. My Heinz loving husband doesn’t mind store brand mustard and relish so it all balances out.

My home. It’s where my heart is. It’s the first place I see in the morning and last I see at night. It’s my soft place to land. I could have spent thousands less on another house, but I wanted this house. That’s all.

We are all faced with so many options of things to buy everyday. Choose wisely. I spend money on the things that matter to me. If you don’t have enough money for the things that matter, stop spending so much on the things that don’t.