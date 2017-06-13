The Most Powerful Tool We Have

We have words. Words are powerful. Words can hurt and they can heal. They can be silly and funny. They can make someone laugh or make someone cry. Writing is simply arranging words together to communicate. They are such a powerful tool.

I write to help others and also to help myself. When you have nothing to give someone, you can still give them words. I haven’t written for a couple of weeks. Other than the quick posts on Facebook or notes to my daughter to put away her clothes or text messages to send information to someone. I’ve struggled with what to say and what I thought people would want to read. I’ve missed focusing on my words. My thoughts were preoccupied with the busyness of life.

I like to sit in the peacefulness of my home and let my thoughts spill out onto the screen. When I write, the words mean something to me. Sometimes they are my therapy and sometimes they can be therapy to others.

When we are young, we are encouraged to “use our words”. Words are our outlet. We are in control of the things we say. Sometimes we hold onto them too tightly and other times they are let go too freely. We are all the gatekeepers of our words. Chose to your words wisely.

I’m not sure who came up with “Sticks and stones will break your bones, but words will never hurt you”. No one wants credit for coming up such a ridiculous phrase. It couldn’t be more untrue. I’m sure that we can all close our eyes and immediately come up with hurtful words from our past. Things that were spoken or written that inflicted an unbelievable amount of pain. It may have been something from last week or 30 years ago. There is no statute of limitations on how long they stay with you. That’s what makes them so powerful.

Some of the best gifts I have been given are also words. Words of wisdom, encouragement, love, and praise. That’s why Hallmark sells so many cards, but that’s also why I’m not a store bought card kind of girl because I don’t want to pay to give someone else’s words when I have all of my own. They may not always be eloquent or witty, but they are 100% mine.

Random acts of kindness are wonderful. Paying for the coffee of the person behind you is great, but giving your words to people is an amazing gift too. They don’t cost anything and they never run out. Use your words for good. Write a handwritten note to someone. Tell someone how much they mean to you. Do something amazing with your words today!