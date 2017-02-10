Introducing a new blog, Resourcefully Yours, to the BDN blog network

I live in a small town in Northern Maine with my husband, daughter, and dog. I scour yard sales and thrift shops for clothing, furniture, and decor. I’ve been known to rescue items from the trash to repurpose into craft projects. I rarely pay full price for anything. When I come home from grocery shopping with something outside of our normal staples, I am faced with, “you had a coupon, didn’t you?”. The answer is always yes.

I enjoy thinking outside of the box. I rarely do what everyone else does, I’m all about using my resources and I hate how disposable everything is. I am passionate about sharing my discoveries and lifestyle with others. I love to help people save money, live debt free and to recycle and repurpose unwanted items. Living well on less is my area of expertise.